At centre of sexual harassment row, Kalakshetra director demits office

Chennai: Kalakshetra’s director Revathi Ramachandran who has been in the centre of the storm over sexual harassment complaints by students against teachers has “demitted” her office on October 31, the institution said. Revathi Ramachandran, a Bharatanatyam dancer, was appointed as Kalakshetra director in March 2018. Earlier this year, the performing arts institution was in the spotlight after students went on protests, alleging sexual harassment by four teachers. (HT Photo)

Aneish Rajan “has taken over as Director (IC)” from November 1, with Kalakshetra Foundation’s Governing Board members and Advisor present during the occasion, the institute posted on X on Thursday. The appointments to the Chennai-based foundation are made by the Union ministry of culture.

“… Revathi Ramachandran handed over the charge to Shri Aneish Rajan in the presence of Kalakshetra Foundation’s Governing Board members and Advisor,” a spokesperson of Kalakshetra told HT. “… Ramachandran demitted office following completion of her tenure on October 31, 2023.”

Ramachandran, a Bharatanatyam dancer, was appointed to the post in March 2018. Earlier this year, the premier performing arts institution was in the spotlight after students went on protests, alleging sexual harassment by four teachers. Hari Padman, an assistant professor, was the first to be accused by several students of the Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, housed in the Kalakshetra campus.

Chennai police arrested Padman in April based on the complaint of an alumna and he has been out on bail since June. The institute’s governing board suspended Padman and dismissed three other instructors -- Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan and Sreenath.

In August, a report by the independent enquiry committee constituted by the Kalakshetra Foundation described Padman as a “delinquent employee,” recommending “major punishment” against him.

The committee led by K Kannan, retired justice of Punjab and Haryana high court and comprising Letika Saran, former Tamil Nadu police chief and medical professional Shobha Varthaman, was set up by S Ramadorai, chairman of Kalakshetra. The panel was set up in April, bowing to the demands of the students who wished for an independent probe since they alleged that the institute’s management was protecting the accused.

However, his arrest, an investigation by the state government and the board’s decision came after weeks of denial. On March 19, Kalakshetra’s administration released a statement that said its internal complaints committee found no truth in the allegations by the students.

The students began protesting on March 30, demanding that four teachers, including Padman, be suspended for alleged sexual harassment against female and male students and alumni. On March 25, Kalakshetra’s director Ramachandran met then Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu, Sylendra Babu to share details of the report of the complaints committee and maintained that the allegations were rumours intended to spoil the image of the arts institution.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Divya Chandrababu Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs. ...view detail