At G20 extraordinary summit, PM Modi calls for unified response to deal with Afghanistan crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed the need for ensuring Afghanistan under the Taliban’s rule did not become a source of radicalisation and terrorism. Speaking at the Group of 20 (G20) Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan earlier in the day, he also called for urgent and unhindered humanitarian assistance to citizens of the war-ravaged nation and an inclusive administration that would include women and minority communities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a press release, the government said Modi, who virtually participated in the meeting at the invitation of Italy, which currently holds the G20 presidency, called on the international community to forge a unified response on Afghanistan and a joint fight against the nexus of radicalisation, terrorism and drugs smuggling.

The meeting on Tuesday was chaired by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to discuss issues related to the humanitarian crisis that has unfolded in Afghanistan following its takeover by the Islamic militants in August this year as the West-backed government led by Ashraf Ghani collapsed.

In his remarks, Modi welcomed the initiative of Italy in convening the meeting and spoke about the centuries-old people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan. He said that over the last two decades, India had contributed immensely towards promotion of socio-economic development and capacity building of youth and women in Afghanistan, adding that over 500 development projects had been implemented by India in the neighbouring country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Prime Minister noted that the Afghan people have a great feeling of friendship for India. He conveyed that every Indian feels the pain of Afghan people facing hunger and malnutrition. He emphasised the need for the international community to ensure that Afghanistan has immediate and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance,” the press release read.

He also underlined the need to ensure that Afghan territory did not become a source of radicalisation and terrorism, either regionally or globally and that there was a need to enhance the joint fight against the nexus of these menace, including smuggling of drugs and arms in the region.

“He conveyed support for the important role of the United Nations in Afghanistan and called for renewed support of the G20 for the message contained in UN Security Council Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan. The Prime Minister called on the international community to forge a unified international response without which it would be difficult to bring about the desired change in Afghanistan’s situation,” the release added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}