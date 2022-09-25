At INLD rally, Pawar vows to overthrow anti-farmer govt in democratic manner

National Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the Centre did not fulfil the commitments made to the nation's farmers following the year-long agitation.

He was addressing a rally organised by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Fatehabad, Haryana, on Sunday that turned out to be a grand show of opposition unity with several leaders turning up for the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pawar said the charges levelled against farmers during the year-long protest against the now-scrapped farm laws are yet to be withdrawn, as he pledged to put all his efforts to overthrow the anti-farmer government from the Centre in a democratic manner.

He said that while the Narendra Modi-led government waived loans of wealthy businessmen, it showed no concern for farmers who are killing themselves unable to pay their agricultural loans.

“The farmers of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Western Uttar Pradesh protested at Delhi’s gates for a year and the government failed to fulfill the promises made to them. The union government had agreed to take back cases filed against them, but the farmers are still facing these cases,” he said during the rally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will change the Union government in 2024 in a democratic manner. Today, we have taken a pledge to uproot the anti-farmers’ government from the Centre and form our government,”

Many top leaders, including Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, attended the rally that was organised to mark the 109th birth anniversary of India’s ex-deputy Prime Minister and INLD leader Devi Lal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON