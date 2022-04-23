At Kalahandi’s police campus, a rare wedding of two former Maoists

BHUBANESWAR: Two former Maoists who surrendered three years apart but got to know each other at Kalahandi district’s police reserve campus where they lived, got married on Friday. The police campus in Odisha was the unlikely setting for the wedding of two ex-Maoists.

Gita alias Kalamdei Majhi, 25, had always been a reluctant Maoist. When she was 19, Kalamdei, the eldest daughter in a family of seven, was abducted from her village in Jugsaipatna to join the rebels. But unable to find her feet in the Maoist organisaiton, she surrendered before the police in January 2016.

“She however did not return home and lived in the police reserve campus and trained in tailoring,” said Kalahandi superintendent of police (SP) Dr Vivek Saravana.

Kesab Veladi alias Deepak alias Ramdas, 29, however, had been a hardcore Maoist, and spent 11 years in the organisation rising to the rank of area committee member. He worked as protection party member to CPI (Maoist) Central Committee J Narasimha Reddy alias Jampanna, who surrendered in Andhra Pradesh in 2017.

Disillusioned with Maoist ideology, Kesab Veladi, who hails from Palsegundapur village in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, surrendered to the Kalahandi police in February 2020. He also started staying in the police campus, but not out of choice. There were concerns that he could be attacked by his former colleagues if he lived on his own.

Kesab said she got to know Kalamdei better during his stay in police reserve campus of Bhawanipatna. “Though I got along with her well, I never expected that I would get married to her,” said Keshab.

Police officials said, Kalamdei’s parents approached them around six months ago. “As she stayed around a year with Maoists, her parents found it difficult to get a partner for her,” the police officer said. Eventually, the couple’s parents met each other on the police campus and blessed the wedding

Dressed in a red saree for the occasion, Kalamdei said she is immensely thankful to the police for the wedding. “I decided to marry Ramdas recently and I thank the police for helping us get together for the rest of our lives,” she said.