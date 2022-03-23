Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / At least 11 migrant workers charred to death in Hyderabad warehouse fire
india news

At least 11 migrant workers charred to death in Hyderabad warehouse fire

A police officer said the fire broke out around 4 am when around 13 workers were asleep on the upper floor of the warehouse in the densely populated residential colony
11 migrant workers charred to death in Hyderabad warehouse fire.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 08:52 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Hyderabad: At least 11 migrant workers were charred to death after a fire broke out at an iron and plastic scrap warehouse at Bhoiguda in Hyderabad on Wednesday, police said. The bodies recovered so far are believed to be of migrant labourers from Bihar.

A police officer said the fire broke out around 4 am when around 13 workers were asleep on the upper floor of the warehouse in the densely populated residential colony near the Secunderabad railway station.

“Preliminary investigation suggested the fire might have erupted due to a short circuit. Further investigation is on,” he said.

As many as eight fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control around 7 am. “We have recovered 11 bodies so far and all of them are totally burnt and in unidentifiable condition. One more worker managed to escape with burn injuries and he has been rushed to the Gandhi Hospital, where his condition is critical,” the police officer said.

State minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, who visited the scene, promised all possible help to the families of those killed.

Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

