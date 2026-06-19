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At least 2 killed, 3 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge, catches fire in Uttarakhand's Barakot

The bodies of the deceased were recovered and handed over to the district police for further legal proceedings.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 05:24 pm IST
ANI |
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At least two people died and three others were injured after a vehicle plunged nearly 200 metres into a deep gorge and caught fire near the Bapru-Bantoli road in the Barakot area in Uttarakhand's Champawat , officials said on Friday.

On reaching the site, the team found the vehicle lying deep inside the gorge and engulfed in flames.(Representational Photo)

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), information about the accident was received from the District Control Room that a vehicle had fallen into a deep gorge and caught fire near the Bapru-Bantoli road.

An SDRF team from Champawat, led by Sub-Inspector Dungar Singh, immediately rushed to the spot with necessary rescue equipment. On reaching the site, the team found the vehicle lying deep inside the gorge and engulfed in flames.

The SDRF team, in coordination with the district police, launched a rescue operation under challenging conditions and successfully reached the accident site.

Officials said a total of five people were travelling in the vehicle. The rescue team safely evacuated the injured occupants, identified as Neetu Devi (31), Akshita (8), and Aarav (5), and shifted them to a hospital for treatment.

According to the SDRF, rescue and recovery operations are being carried out in extremely challenging terrain and steep slopes.

 
uttarakhand
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Home / India News / At least 2 killed, 3 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge, catches fire in Uttarakhand's Barakot
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