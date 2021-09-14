Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At least 4 civilians injured in grenade attack by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama
india news

At least 4 civilians injured in grenade attack by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama

The area has now been cordoned off by security officials.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Security personnel stand guard during an encounter, in Pampore, Pulwama. (PTI)

Terrorists on Tuesday hurled a grenade at security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring at least four civilians, multiple news agencies reported. According to the reports, the terrorists hurled the grenade towards a vehicle of security forces as they were travelling through Pulwama Chowk. However, it exploded on the roadside and injured at least four civilians. They have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The area has now been cordoned off by security officials.

Lately, the valley is witnessing a spurt in grenade attacks by terrorists. Last week, three people, including two women, were injured in a grenade attack in the Chanapora area of Srinagar.

On Monday, security forces detected and defused six grenades planted by terrorists on the busy Parimpira-Panthachowk axis of National Highway 44.

(With agency inputs)

Topics
jammu and kashmir news
