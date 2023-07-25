At least 5 feared dead as cement blocks collapse at Telangana factory

At least people are feared dead in a major accident at My Home cement factory in Telangana. According to preliminary info, the accident took place when a lift carrying cement blocks collapsed at the factory in Suryapet district.

The accident took place when a lift carrying cement blocks collapsed at the factory in Suryapet district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred in Mellacheruvu village.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail