At least 5 feared dead as cement blocks collapse at Telangana factory

ByHT News Desk
Jul 25, 2023 03:14 PM IST

The incident occurred in Mellacheruvu village.

At least people are feared dead in a major accident at My Home cement factory in Telangana. According to preliminary info, the accident took place when a lift carrying cement blocks collapsed at the factory in Suryapet district.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Topics
telangana accident
