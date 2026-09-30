Blast shakes Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, nearby houses; 9 injured

At least nine people were injured in a blast at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited’s Coker Hydro Treating Unit in Karnataka’s Surathkal on Wednesday, police said.

Mangaluru: Smoke erupts after a massive "explosion" occurred at the MRPL oil refinery near Jokatte, in Mangaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. (PTI)

Police officers said that the explosion occurred at around 12.15pm. “Nine individuals sustained injuries in the incident. Emergency response teams have since brought the fire under control,” Dakshina Kannada’s deputy commissioner Darshan HV, who visited the refinery along with police commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy and Zilla panchayat chief executive officer Narwade Vinayak Karbhari, said.

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“Further details and official statements regarding the incident are awaited from the MRPL management,” Darshan added.

Residents living near the facility reported that the impact of the blast broke windowpanes in several houses. Videos showing thick smoke and flames rising from the refinery circulated widely on social media.

“I have obtained complete information from the authorities regarding the explosion at the MRPL unit. I am in continuous contact with MRPL officials, the City Police Commissioner, the Bajpe Town Panchayat, and the Fire Department,” Dakshina Kannada lawmaker Brijesh Chowta said.

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Chowta said the response at the site was being monitored and “the situation following the blast was closely reviewed, and instructions were issued to bring the fire fully under control and conduct safety operations in full swing.”

He also said hospitals in the area were asked to remain prepared for medical emergencies. “All necessary precautions are being taken, and I appeal to the public not to panic,” Chowta said.