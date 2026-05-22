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At meeting with council of ministers, PM Modi presses on next-generation reforms, ‘ease of living’ for people

PM Modi also gave a broad outline of the reform initiatives through which the country will become developed by 2047, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

Published on: May 22, 2026 02:02 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his council of ministers on Thursday to set their goal for 2047, telling them that maximum stress should be placed on next-generation reforms.

PM Modi asked the ministers to take all possible steps so that people benefit from the government's welfare programmes to the fullest.(AFP)

PM Modi told the ministers that these reform initiatives will ensure that the country achieves all-around development by 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of Independence.

PM Modi also gave a broad outline of the reform initiatives through which the country will become developed by 2047, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

The prime minister consistently stressed that the aim should always be to improve people's lives, adding that there should be "ease of living" for them.

There should not be any interference in people's lives in any way, PM Modi told the council of ministers.

He asked the ministers to take all possible steps so that people benefit from the government's welfare programmes to the fullest.

This was the first council ministers' meeting held this year.

Earlier, there were speculations that the PM might also discuss the ongoing West Asia crisis during the meeting. However, details regarding this aspect are not known yet.

After the US-Iran conflict began, PM Modi had instructed all concerned departments to take every possible measure to reduce difficulties faced by people and sectors affected by the situation.

 
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Home / India News / At meeting with council of ministers, PM Modi presses on next-generation reforms, ‘ease of living’ for people
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