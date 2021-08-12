At opposition protest march in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi says voice of people crushed

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the opposition were not allowed to speak in the Parliament and termed it as "murder of democracy". "Today, we had to come out here to speak to you (media) as we (opposition) are not allowed to speak in Parliament. This is murder of democracy," Gandhi said at Vijay Chowk in Delhi.

The opposition leaders on Thursday marched towards Vijay Chowk from Parliament in Delhi over the demand to repeal the three farm laws. The opposition MPs were seen carrying the placards saying 'Black farm laws'.

"The Parliament session is over. As far as 60% of the country is concerned there has been no Parliament session. The voice of 60% of the country has been crushed, humiliated and yesterday in the Rajya Sabha physically beaten," Gandhi stated, according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor alleged that the Centre doesn't want to run Parliament proceedings properly. "Government is passing laws without discussions. There should be a discussion on Covid-19 vaccination, current economic situation, unemployment, farm laws but government is running away," he added.

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled conclusion of the monsoon session.

During the session, the opposition forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their twin demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders on Delhi since November 26, 2020 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farms Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.