On Sakshi Malik's 'I have lost' video, Congress's 'boond boond ka hisab' vow

New Delhi: Star wrestler Sakshi Malik quit wrestling on Thursday after BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's loyalist Sanjay Singh was elected as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India. In an emotional press conference, Malik put her shoes on the table in protest and broke down on camera. Several Congress leaders expressed their support for the wrestler and said the BJP continues to shield its MP, who was accused of sexual harassment by these wrestlers. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik during a press conference at Press Club of India , in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, December 21, 2023. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda said on Thursday his party will take the account of every drop of tear shed by the wrestler.

"We will take account of every drop of these tears. If not today, then tomorrow," he wrote on X.

Malik said she had lost the fight for justice for fellow wrestlers, who accused Singh of sexual harassment. Singh was the president of the association. However, after a massive protest by wrestlers, he stepped down.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a post on X that the BJP government denied her justice.

"These champion wrestlers brought pride to 1.4 billion (140 crore) Indians. Today, we hang our head in shame that they have decided to retire because the perpetrator of sexual violence against them continues to run Indian wrestling through proxies. During their protest, the Home Minister assured justice but today it appears the BJP has continued to shield the accused MP. India will give a befitting reply to the tears of our wrestlers," he wrote.

The Congress said these tears were the gift of the Narendra Modi government.

"These tears are the gift of the Modi government. The country's daughter Sakshi Malik was demanding justice. She met all the people in the government, staged a protest, got lathi-charged and today she became so helpless that she took retirement," the Congress said on the microblogging platform.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the BJP has made its intentions very clear that they will go to any lengths to protect their people.

"Despite the renowned sportswoman announcing her retirement or sitting on Jantar Mantar through winter and summers, they are determined to save Brij Bhushan Sharan despite serious accusations against him. There is nothing more shameful than this," he said.

Sanjay Singh, the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association vice-president, secured 40 votes as against seven of his rival and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran. He is a close aide of Brij Bhushan.