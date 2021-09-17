At SCO meet, Modi says Afghanistan proof that radicalisation key challenge to peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke about increasing radicalisation, which he said has become the biggest challenge to peace, security and trust deficit in the region, in his address to the plenary session of the 21st meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Dushanbe.

In his six-minute virtual address, Modi said recent developments in Afghanistan had made this challenge more clear.

He said the summit should develop a shared template to fight radicalism and extremism and work to develop a strong network among moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam.

“Twentieth anniversary of the SCO is the right time to think about the future of SCO. The biggest challenges in this area are related to peace, security and trust deficit and root cause of these problems is increasing radicalisation. Recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge clear,” he said.

He further said no connectivity initiative cannot be a one-way project. “To ensure mutual trust, connectivity projects should be consultative, transparent and participatory. There should be respect for the territorial integrity of all countries,” Modi added.

“India is committed to increasing its connectivity with Central Asia. We believe that landlocked central Asian countries can benefit immensely by connecting with India's vast market,” he added.

“This year we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of SCO. I welcome Iran as a new member country of the SCO. I also welcome the three new dialogue partners - Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar,” he further said.

He also said talented youngsters need to be encouraged towards science and rational thinking. “We can bring our startups and entrepreneurs together to make the innovative spirit towards making India a stakeholder in an emerging technology.”

