Atiq Ahmad was killed using Turkey-made pistols: What police said

Police have recovered three firearms from Lavlesh, Sunny and Arun Kumar Maurya -- the three killers of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf. Two of these three firearms are made in Turkey -- one 9mm Girsan pistol and a 9-mm Zigana pistol. There was another countrymade A-30 pistol(7.62). Atiq and Ashrag were killed using these weapons, police said. The three killers have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Cops said they killed Atiq to make a name for themselves by eliminating the powerful Atiq gang in Prayagraj. Their background reveals that they have been cut off from their families and are without jobs. Read | In 50 days, Atiq Ahmad among 6 accused killed in Umesh Pal murder case

The three assailants used Turkey-made pistold to kill Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf

Given the background of the three killers, questions are being raised about how they procured the costly pistols or who masterminded the killing.

Attackers had microphone, media ID, camera: Cops

Narrating how the attack took place, special DG (law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the attackers posed as media persons and had a mike, a video camera and media ID. They merged into the crowd of the media personnel who were asking Atiq and Ashraf questions. As the brothers were speaking, indiscriminate firing started.

FIR says Atiq Ahmad admitted ISI links

The FIR registered at the Shahganj police station says Atiq had admitted to having links with ISI and LeT. "The ISI, using drones, used to drop weapons in Punjab, and someone linked to the ISI used to collect these arms and send some of them to LeT, some to Khalistan separatist organisations, and some weapons like .45 bore pistol, AK-47 and RDX were made available to me, and I used to pay for the same," the FIR stated this to be Atiq's statement recorded on court orders.

Lavlesh, Sunny, Arun Maurya -- the killers

Hamirpur's Sunny has a criminal history with 14 cases registered against him, including that of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, narcotics smuggling.

Lavlesh Tiwari faces cases of selling illicit liquor, manhandling, eve-teasing, and charges under the IT Act.

Not much is known about Kasganj's Arun Maurya.

