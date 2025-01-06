Atishi breaks down over BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks: ‘Never thought politics could stoop so low’| Video

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Monday broke down while addressing a press conference on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramesh Bidhuri's alleged derogatory remark at her. Delhi chief minister Atishi breaks down during a press conference in Delhi on Monday.(ANI/X)

“I want to tell Ramesh Bidhuri, my father was a teacher throughout his life, he has taught thousands of children coming from poor and lower-middle-class families, now he is 80 years old,” said Atishi as she broke down during the presser.

“Now he is really ill that he can't even walk without help. Will you (Ramesh Bidhuri) do such a dirty thing for the sake of election? He has come down to the situation where he is abusing an old man. I never thought that this country's politics could stoop so low," she added.

ALSO READ: ‘Sexist’: Bidhuri faces criticism for Delhi CM, Priyanka Gandhi remarks

Addressing a BJP rally in Rohini, Bidhuri said that the CM “changed her surname from Marlena to Singh”. Atishi dropped her surname a while back.

"This Marlena (surname used earlier by Atishi) became Singh and changed her name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to go with the corrupt Congress; Marlena changed fathers. Earlier she was Marlena; now she has become Singh. This is their character," PTI quoted Bidhuri as saying.

Opposition slams Bidhuri's remarks

Bidhuri, the BJP candidate from Kalkaji, has drawn flak over his controversial remarks against both Atishi

“BJP leaders have crossed all limits of shamelessness. BJP leaders are abusing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ji. The people of Delhi will not tolerate the insult of a woman Chief Minister. All the women of Delhi will take revenge for this,” AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who is contesting against Kejriwal from New Delhi, too slammed Bidhuri, saying,"Ramesh Bidhuri has made such statements previously also. The question arises against the BJP that a person who has used objectionable language in the past too has been made a candidate, and that too from a very important seat. It is obvious that he will make such statements at every chance he gets."