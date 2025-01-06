After remarks on Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri's comment on Atishi sparks row

BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri courted another controversy on Sunday after he targeted Delhi chief minister Atishi over her surname, reported PTI. BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri (left) and Delhi CM Atishi.(ANI & PTI)

At a 'Parivartan Rally' in Rohini, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi later addressed, Bidhuri said that Atishi changed her surname from "Marlena" to "Singh."

"This Marlena (surname used earlier by Atishi) became Singh, changed name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to go with the corrupt Congress, Marlena changed father. Earlier, she was Marlena, now she has become Singh. This is their character," Bidhuri said, according to PTI.

The Aam Aadmi Party responded to Bidhuri's remarks, alleging that leaders of the BJP are crossing all the limits of “shamelessness.”

Former CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that the people of Delhi will not tolerate the insult of a woman chief minister.

"BJP leaders are hurling abuses at Delhi chief minister Atishi ji. Delhi people will not tolerate the insult of a woman chief minister. All the women in Delhi will take a revenge of this," he said in a post on X.

The party also criticised Bidhuri's remarks in a statement, saying that it exposes the "anti-women" mindset of the BJP.

"If he behaves this way now, imagine the treatment ordinary women would face if he mistakenly becomes an MLA," the ruling party in Delhi said.

It further claimed that Kejriwal's promise of a ₹2,100 monthly allowance for the city's women has rattled the BJP.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February. Bidhuri is contesting against Atishi from the Kalkaji constituency.

Remarks against Priyanka Gandhi



Earlier in the day, Bidhuri had courted a massive controversy with his remark that he would make the roads of the Delhi assembly seat “as smooth as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's cheeks.”

The Congress criticised Bidhuri's remark, saying that it reflects his “ugly mindset” for women.

"BJP is extremely anti-women. Ramesh Bidhuri's statement regarding Priyanka Gandhi is not only shameful but also shows his disgusting mentality towards women. But what else can be expected from a man who abused his fellow MP in the House and did not get any punishment?" Congress leader Supriya Srinate wrote on X.

The BJP leader initially remained defiant, pointing to similar remarks by RJD leader Lalu Prasad on actor and BJP MP Hema Malini. However, he later posted a message on X expressing regret if his comments had hurt anyone and stated that his remarks had been misconstrued by some for political gains.