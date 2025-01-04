Atishi's jibe at Ramesh Bidhuri: 'BJP didn't consider him worthy of...'

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Saturday took a scathing jibe at BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri after the party fielded him from the Kalkaji assembly constituency against her, saying the former MP wasn't considered a worthy candidate for last year's parliamentary election. Delhi chief minister Atishi addresses a press conference.(PTI)

Ramesh Bidhuri had been the member of parliament from the South Delhi constituency for 10 years. BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat replaced him.

"Ramesh Bidhuri had been an MP from South Delhi for 10 years. His party did not consider him worthy of giving him an MP ticket based on his work. When his party does not trust Ramesh Bidhuri's work, how will the people of the Kalkaji assembly constituency trust him?" said Atishi, who will contest the upcoming Delhi assembly election from Kalkaji.

Ramesh Bidhuri also attacked the Delhi chief minister.

"I thank the BJP leadership for showing trust in me to reclaim the Kalkaji assembly seat. Delhi is suffering because of Arvind Kejriwal. The people of Kalkaji have also faced 'aapda' under CM Atishi," he said.

Parvesh Verma vs Arvind Kejriwal in BJP's first list

The BJP has fielded Parvesh Verma against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly constituency.

The party fielded Dushyant Gautam in Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa in Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot in Bijwasan, Arvinder Singh Lovely in Gandhi Nagar, Ashish Sood in Janakpuri and former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay in Malviya Nagar.

The party has named Rekha Gupta in Shalimar Bagh, Raaj Kumar Anand in Patel Nagar, Sirsa in Rajouri Garden, Tarvinder Singh Marwah in Jangpura, Anil Sharma in RK Puram, Gajendra Yadav in Mehrauli, Kartar Singh Tanwar in Chhatarpur.

In the 2020 assembly election, AAP scored a landslide victory by winning 62 seats.

Atishi defeated BJP's Dharambir by over 9000 votes.

With inputs from PTI, ANI