Delhi assembly election: BJP releases 1st candidates list; Parvesh Verma to take on Arvind Kejriwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly election. The party has fielded Parvesh Verma against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly constituency. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and party leaders Kailash Gahlot, Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri during a protest against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI file photo)

The BJP has fielded Dushyant Gautam in Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa in Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot in Bijwasan and Arvinder Singh Lovely in Gandhi Nagar.

In the list of 29 candidates for the polls to the 70-member Delhi assembly, the BJP has named former MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji against chief minister Atishi.

The party has fielded Ashish Sood in Janakpuri. Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay will contest the polls in Malviya Nagar.

The BJP has fielded Raj Kumar Bhatia in Adarsh Nagar, Deepak Chaudhary in Badli, Kulwant Rana in Rithala, Manoj Shokeen in Nangloi Jat, Rajkumar Chauhan in Mangolpuri and Vijendra Gupta in Rohini.

The party has named Rekha Gupta in Shalimar Bagh, Raaj Kumar Anand in Patel Nagar, Sirsa in Rajouri Garden, Tarvinder Singh Marwah in Jangpura, Anil Sharma in RK Puram, Gajendra Yadav in Mehrauli, Kartar Singh Tanwar in Chhatarpur.

The BJP also fielded Kushiram Chunar in Ambedkar Nagar, Ravindra Singh Negi in Patparganj, Om Prakash Sharma in Vishwas Nagar, Anil Goyal in Krishna Nagar, Kumari Rinku in Seemapuri, Jitendra Mahajan in Rohtas Nagar and Ajay Mahawar in Ghonda.

In the 2020 assembly election, AAP scored a landslide victory by winning 62 seats.

AAP vs BJP over voter lists

As campaigning for elections intensified in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party have been embroiled in a verbal duel over the former's allegation of attempts to manipulate voters lists.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to the district electoral officer of New Delhi alleging an "unusual spike" in voter addition and deletion applications in the New Delhi assembly constituency over the past few days.

"I am writing to bring to your immediate attention a significant rise in the number of voter addition and deletion applications received in the New Delhi assembly constituency over the past few days," the letter dated December 28 reads.

The former Delhi chief minister also held a press conference today, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of running an "Operation Lotus" since December 15 in his constituency, by filing applications for the deletion of 5,000 votes and the addition of 7,500 votes.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta slammed Kejriwal saying he was trying to create confusion in the minds of people, reported ANI.

"Arvind Kejriwal is scared for the first time, he has realised that he is losing the Delhi Assembly elections...therefore he is making various statements and trying to create confusion in the minds of people...if AAP Supremo is occupied with his own Assembly constituency so much and he can't get out of it, how will he lead the entire Delhi Assembly election," the BJP leader said.