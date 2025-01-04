Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi poll rival Parvesh Verma's big dare: 'Hope he doesn't run away'

Parvesh Verma, BJP's candidate for the New Delhi assembly constituency, dared his AAP rival Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, saying he hopes that the former Delhi chief minister won't “run away” from the seat. BJP leader Parvesh Verma during a press conference in New Delhi.(PTI file photo)

The BJP today released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly election. It named Verma as its candidate from New Delhi against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

"I want to take all the people of Delhi to see Sheesh Mahal. I am writing a letter to CM Atishi to open the doors of Sheesh Mahal because the people of Delhi want to see what happened to the tax they paid... I just hope Arvind Kejriwal doesn't run away from the New Delhi seat... I am setting up a camp soon where I will give employment letters to many people here in New Delhi," Verma told ANI.

Parvesh Verma is a former BJP MP. He represented the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency from 2014 till 2024.

Atishi attacks Bidhuri

In the list of 29 candidates for the polls to the 70-member Delhi assembly, the BJP has named former MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji against chief minister Atishi.

The chief minister took a swipe at Bidhuri, saying the BJP didn't consider him worthy of giving a Lok Sabha ticket.

"Ramesh Bidhuri has been an MP from South Delhi for 10 years. His party did not consider him worthy of giving him an MP ticket based on his work. When his party does not trust Ramesh Bidhuri's work, how will the people of the Kalkaji assembly constituency trust him?" she said.

Ramesh Bidhuri has served as a member of parliament for the South Delhi constituency twice.

The BJP has fielded Dushyant Gautam in Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa in Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot in Bijwasan and Arvinder Singh Lovely in Gandhi Nagar.