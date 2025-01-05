Ramesh Bidhuri 'takes back' cheek remark; Kalkaji rival Atishi says BJP ‘anti-women’

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday took back his 'cheek' remark involving Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress accused him of having an anti-women mindset. The former MP, whom the BJP fielded from the Kalkaji assembly constituency against Delhi chief minister Atishi, however, said that other parties have made similar comments in the past. BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri (Facebook photo)

Bidhuri said RJD chief Lalu Yadav, a key Congress ally, had made a similar remark against actor-turned-MP Hema Malini.

"Such statements have been made in the past too... RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is an ally of the Congress, made similar remarks on BJP MP Hema Malini and now they are making an issue of it... I respect women and I take my words back if they have hurt someone but I think Congress and AAP should also introspect," he said.

AAP, Congress slam Ramesh Bidhuri

Atishi, his rival in Kalkaji, said Bidhuri's remark reflects BJP's anti-women mindset. She asked if he could make such a remark, how would the women of Delhi feel safe under BJP's rule.

"BJP is anti-women – it is an open secret and it is a matter of concern that this same BJP is in charge of Delhi's law and order. Ramesh Bidhuri's statement shows the mentality of the BJP. If a BJP leader, who was an MP and is the party's candidate for the Delhi election, can make such a statement, then how will BJP provide safety to the people of Delhi?" she said.

Also read: ‘Disgusting mentality’: Congress reacts to Ramesh Bidhuri's 'cheeks' remark for Priyanka Gandhi

AAP MP Sanjay Singh described Ramesh Bidhuri's remark as mean and low-level.

"Ramesh Bidhuri has made such a low-level and mean statement on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Even the leaders of AAP have condemned that but I am surprised that two big leaders of Congress, who call themselves champions of Delhi – Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit – have not said anything against Ramesh Bidhuri. They don't have the courage to say a word about the disrespect of their leader. It shows that they have a deep relationship with the BJP," he said.

Congress leader Supriya Srinate wrote on X that Bidhuri's remark reflects his "ugly mindset" on women.

"BJP is extremely anti-women. Ramesh Bidhuri's statement regarding Priyanka Gandhi is not only shameful but also shows his disgusting mentality towards women. But what else can be expected from a man who abused his fellow MP in the House and did not get any punishment?" she wrote on X in Hindi.

Bidhuri had said that he would make the roads of his Delhi assembly seat as smooth as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's cheek.

With inputs from PTI, ANI