Delhi polls: Parvesh Verma vs Kejriwal, Ramesh Bidhuri against Atishi | Full BJP candidate list
The list of 29 candidates features key seats such as Kalkaji where CM Atishi will face BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, January 4, released its first list of candidates for 29 constituencies for the Delhi assembly elections which will be held in February.
The list features key candidate former west Delhi MP Parvesh Verma who will be taking on Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency.
BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri will be contesting from the Kalkaji constituency against sitting chief minister Atishi and the Congress' Alka Lamba.
Also Read: AAP announces all candidates for Delhi polls
The party also also fielded former AAP minister Kailash Gehlot from the Bijwasan constituency. Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely is also contesting for the BJP from the Gandhi Nagar seat.
Also Read: Delhi election: It's AAP's Atishi vs BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri vs Congress' Alka Lamba in Kalkaji
The Congress till now has released a list of 22 candidates, with more to follow. AAP has revealed its candidates for all 70 assembly constituencies.
Here's the full list of BJP candidates:
- Adarsh Nagar - Raj Kumar Bhatia
- Badli - Deepak Chaudhary
- Nangloi Jat - Manoj Shokeen
- Mangolpuri (SC) - Rajkumar Chauhan
- Rohini - Vijender Gupta
- Shalimar Bagh - Rekha Gupta
- Model Town - Ashok Goel
- Karol Bagh (SC) - Dushyant Kumar Gautam
- Patel Nagar (SC) - Raaj Kumar Anand
- Rajouri Garden - Manjinder Singh Sisra
- Janakpuri - Ashish Sood
- Bijwasan - Kailash Gahlot
- New Delhi - Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma
- Jangpura - Tarvinder Singh Marwah
- Malviya Nagar - Satish Upadhyay
- RK Puram - Anil Sharma
- Mehrauli - Gajinder Yadav
- Chhatarpur - Kartar Singh Tanwar
- Ambedkar Nagar (SC) - Khushiram Chunar
- Kalkaji - Ramesh Bidhuri
- Badarpur - Narayan Dutt Sharma
- Patparganj - Ravinder Singh Negi
- Vishwasnagar - Om Prakash Sharma
- Krishna Nagar - Anil Goyal
- Gandhi Nagar - Arvind Singh Lovely
- Seemapuri (SC) - Kumari Rinku
- Rohtas Nagar - Jitendra Mahajan
- Ghonda - Ajay Mahawar