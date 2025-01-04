Delhi polls: Parvesh Verma vs Kejriwal, Ramesh Bidhuri against Atishi | Full BJP candidate list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, January 4, released its first list of candidates for 29 constituencies for the Delhi assembly elections which will be held in February. The BJP has released its first list of candidates for the Delhi assembly elections 2025 (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The list features key candidate former west Delhi MP Parvesh Verma who will be taking on Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency.

BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri will be contesting from the Kalkaji constituency against sitting chief minister Atishi and the Congress' Alka Lamba.

The party also also fielded former AAP minister Kailash Gehlot from the Bijwasan constituency. Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely is also contesting for the BJP from the Gandhi Nagar seat.

The Congress till now has released a list of 22 candidates, with more to follow. AAP has revealed its candidates for all 70 assembly constituencies.

Here's the full list of BJP candidates: