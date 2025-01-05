‘Disgusting mentality’: Congress reacts to Ramesh Bidhuri's 'cheeks' remark for Priyanka Gandhi

Ramesh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate in the Kalkaji assembly constituency, courted a massive controversy on Sunday with his remark that he would make the roads of the Delhi assembly seat as smooth as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's cheeks. BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri (Facebook photo)

Former MP Bidhuri, whose candidature was announced by the BJP on Tuesday, confirmed to India Today that he made the remark. HT can't independently verify the report.

Reacting to the controversy, Congress leader Supriya Srinate wrote on X that Bidhuri's remark reflects his “ugly mindset” for women.

"BJP is extremely anti-women. Ramesh Bidhuri's statement regarding Priyanka Gandhi is not only shameful but also shows his disgusting mentality towards women. But what else can be expected from a man who abused his fellow MP in the House and did not get any punishment?" she wrote on X in Hindi.

She claimed Ramesh Bidhuri's remark reflected the real face of the BJP.

"Will the women leaders of BJP, Women Development Minister, Nadda ji or the Prime Minister himself say anything about this cheap language and thinking?" she said, demanding an apology for "this cheap thinking".

Ramesh Bidhuri defends remark

Ramesh Bidhuri, meanwhile, pointed out that Lalu Prasad Yadav had once made a similar remark about BJP leader Hema Malini.

"If today they (Congress) feel pained by the statement, then what about Hema ji? She has been a renowned heroine and has brought glory to India through films...If Lalu's statements are wrong, then his statement will also be wrong," Ramesh Bidhuri told India Today TV.

The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 29 candidates for the Delhi assembly polls, fielding former MP Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi seat against ex-chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. It named Ramesh Bidhuri as its candidate from Kalkaji against Delhi chief minister Atishi.