'Atrocious': Jairam Ramesh slams govt over pricing of Covishield vaccine
'Atrocious': Jairam Ramesh slams govt over pricing of Covishield vaccine

He said overcharging state governments for the anti-coronavirus shots will bleed dry their already stressed finances.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the differential pricing will deter states' Covid-19 plans. (PTI Photo )

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday criticised the Union government over differential pricing of Covishield vaccine, saying the Centre getting it at 150 per dose and states at 400 is no cooperative federalism.

He demanded the Centre and state governments pay the same price for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The Central government will continue to pay 150 per dose for Covishield. State governments will now be charged 400 a dose. This is not cooperative federalism. This will bleed dry the already reeling state finances. Atrocious," he said on Twitter.

"We demand One Nation, One Price for Centre and State governments," he said.

Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine-maker, on Wednesday announced a price of 600 per dose for COVID vaccine supplies to private hospitals and 400 per dose to state governments.

In a statement posted on its Twitter handle, SII said it will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production over the next two months.

jairam ramesh covishield
