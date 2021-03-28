Attack on BJP MLA: Four BKU leaders held, 23 others booked for murder bid

Faridkot: Four Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members on Sunday were arrested while 23 others were booked for attempt to murder in connection with the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arun Narang at Malout town on Saturday. As many as 250 unidentified people were also booked in the case.

BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, however, ruled out the involvement of his organisation and claimed that the attack was carried out by the BJP to defame farmers who have been protesting along Delhi borders since November 27. “Our people showed black flags but were not involved in this incident,” Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP MLA from Abohar in Fazilka district had gone to Malout to address a press meet when he was thrashed and his clothes were ripped off by a group of farmers protesting against the contentious agricultural laws.

While the saffron party is yet to lodge any police complaint, Narang, who recorded his statement before the police, said he will take up the matter with the party high command before seeking any legal action.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the police inaction, Narang said: “It seems the police are under pressure from the Congress-led state government to shield the culprits.”

The case against the BKU leaders was registered on the complaint of Muktsar superintendent of police (SP) Gurmail Singh under sections 353, 186, 188, 332, 342, 506, 148 and 149 besides 307 of IPC at Malout police station. Among those arrested were Surjit Singh, Nem Pal Singh and Baldev Singh – all residents of Bodhiwala Kharak village – and Gurmeet Singh of Khunan Kalan.

“A case was registered on the basis of a complaint by SP Gurmail Singh, who also sustained injuries in the attack. We recorded Narang’s statement today. Four farmer union members were arrested. However, several others are on the run. Efforts are on to arrest them,” senior superintendent of police D Sudarvizhi said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore condemned the incident and sought a report from the Congress-led government in the state.