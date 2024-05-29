‘Attack on integrity of India’: BJP attacks Mani Shankar Aiyar over India-China war remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday targeted the Congress party over Mani Shankar Aiyar’s “China allegedly invaded India in 1962” remark and said that the comments were an attack on the integrity of India and an insult to every soldier who sacrificed their life for the Tricolour. Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. (HT File Photo)

“Mani Shankar Aiyar says that in 1962 China allegedly invaded India. Can this happen without the approval of Rahul Gandhi and Maillikarjun Kharge? Why are they silent? We all know the relationship between India and China. India has been standing strong with pride and showing China its place. This shows the anti-India mindset of the Congress party,” BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said.

This is an attack on the integrity of India and an insult to every soldier who sacrificed their life for the Tricolour, he added.

Speaking at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia in Delhi recently, Aiyar referred to the 1962 India-China war as “alleged Chinese invasion”. “In October 1962, the Chinese allegedly invaded India,” Aiyar said at the event as per a purported video circulating on social media.

Aiyar has subsequently apologised unreservedly for “mistakenly” using the term.

“Allowances must be made for his age. The INC distances itself from his original phraseology. The Chinese invasion of India that began on October 20, 1962, was for REAL. So too were the Chinese incursions in Ladakh in early May 2020 in which 20 of our soldiers were martyred and the status quo disturbed,” party leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

Bhatia further attacked Aiyar and said, “Nearly 1,400 of our soldiers sacrificed their lives in the 1962 war. They fought till their last breath. These traitorous words are of Mani Shankar Aiyar, but this thought is of Rahul Gandhi.”

“Just a few days ago, Mani Shankar Aiyar had said that Pakistan has the atomic bomb... Our army is our pride. Why are signals being given to both enemy countries by the Congress? Is this happening because the Congress knows that it is about to be wiped out?” Bhatia asked.

“On June 4, those seeking wishes from Pakistan won’t be able to get even 40 seats,” Bhatia added.