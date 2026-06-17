Attackers who slapped Abhijeet Dipke at CJP protest in Jaipur garlanded after release | Video

Two men accused of attacking Cockroach Janta Party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, in Jaipur were released by the police. In a viral video on social media, the men were given a rousing welcome after their release and subsequently garlanded by their supporters.

The CJP founder said that he will not be intimidated by the attack and will continue to raise his voice against irregularities in the education system.(PTI)

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This incident comes days after two accused were held for slapping the CJP founder during a peaceful protest in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Also Read | CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped multiple times, beaten before addressing crowd in Jaipur

The incident against Dipke went viral quickly, with the video of the Boston-returned man being slapped circulated across social media platforms.

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, two men are seen being garlanded by supporters outside a police station as they chant “Inquilab Zindabad” (Long live the revolution). Along with this, chants of "Bharat Mata ki jai" were also heard. Dipke says 'won't be intimidated' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, two men are seen being garlanded by supporters outside a police station as they chant “Inquilab Zindabad” (Long live the revolution). Along with this, chants of "Bharat Mata ki jai" were also heard. Dipke says 'won't be intimidated' {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, Abhijeet Dipke took to social media to issue a statement regarding the attack. The CJP founder said that he will not be intimidated by the attack and will continue to raise his voice against irregularities in the education system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, Abhijeet Dipke took to social media to issue a statement regarding the attack. The CJP founder said that he will not be intimidated by the attack and will continue to raise his voice against irregularities in the education system. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I was assaulted while entering the protest site. No matter how many attacks take place, I will not raise my hand against anyone. Cowards resort to violence," said Dipke. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I was assaulted while entering the protest site. No matter how many attacks take place, I will not raise my hand against anyone. Cowards resort to violence," said Dipke. {{/usCountry}}

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"You call me Pakistani, you call those gathered here Pakistani, and you even label journalists who ask questions as Pakistani. But we will not be intimidated by such tactics. We will continue to raise our voice for the youth," he added further.

The attack on Dipke occurred during a protest on June 15 in Jaipur. Two men lunged towards the CJP founder as he was being carried into the protest venue by supporters, pulled on his scarf and slapped him several times.

Dipke’s supporters retaliated, beating the attackers before handing them over to the police, resulting in the detention of the attackers.

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