'Attacking EC to create alibi?' BJP on Congress leader's 'daal hi kaali' comment on Himachal election dates

The BJP on Saturday said the Congress is questioning the Election Commission and accusing it of foul play to create an alibi for the party's impending defeat in both Himachal and Gujarat elections. The attack from BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla came after Congress's Udit Raj questioned why Himachal Pradesh election results will be announced on December 8 while the polling will take place on November 8 -- with a gap of almost a month in between. "Daal hi kaali lagti hai," the Congress leader who was recently embroiled in a controversy over his remark on President Droupadi Murmu tweeted. "I appeal to the people of Himachal to vote for the Congress in huge numbers so that the margin becomes so huge that there is no possibility of any foul play," Udit Raj tweeted.

The Congress on Friday raised questions after the Election Commission announced the election date of Himachal Pradesh but not of Gujarat while both announcements were being expected. The EC said it announced the Himachal dates first keeping the weather in mind as the state will soon see the onset of the snow as the winter comes. “There is a gap of 40 days between the end of the assemblies of the two states. According to the rules, it should be at least 30 days so that one result doesn't impact the other,” the EC said.

The Congress said it is not at all surprising that Gujarat gets more time for 'the PM to make some mega promises'. "Obviously, this has been done to give more time to the PM to make some mega promises and carry out more inaugurations. Not at all surprising," Jairam Ramesh said.

Udit Raj's tweet on Saturday added fresh fuel as he questioned the gap between the election date and the result date of Himachal Pradesh.

"Elections are a festival in democracy. Instead of welcoming the dates of the Himachal Pradesh election that have been announced by the Election Commission, the Congress Party once again has once again started attacking the Election Commission and the person they have deputed is the same Udit Raj who was abusing the President," Poonawalla said.

"They have started creating an alibi for the parivaar which will have to face many questions after they face defeat in the impending elections," the spokesperson said.

