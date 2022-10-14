Himachal Pradesh Election Date 2022: Polling on November 12, counting of votes on December 8

Himachal Pradesh will vote on November 12 to elect its next government, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Friday, as it announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections for the hill state.

Click here for live coverage of EC's poll schedule announcement

The counting of votes will take place on December 8, and the results will be announced the same day. Himachal Pradesh has total 68 assembly constituencies, with 35 being the majority mark.

Click here for full coverage of Himachal Pradesh elections 2022

The state has, over the years, seen bipolar contests between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and its arch-rival, the Congress. In the 2017 polls, the BJP won 44 seats (up from 26 in 2012), while the Congress candidates were victorious only on 21 seats (down from 36 in 2012). However, this time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also in the fray.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election: A look at the current state assembly

Also, Himachal Pradesh is home to BJP bigwigs such as JP Nadda, the saffron party's national president, and Union minister Anurag Thakur. Jairam Thakur is the current chief minister. However, the previous election held in the state, a by-poll to the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, was won by the grand old party, which fielded Pratibha Singh, the late former CM Virbhadra Singh. Singh is also the incumbent chief of the state Congress Committee (HPCC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON