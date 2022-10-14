Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Schedule LIVE: 1.86L first time voters to exercise their franchise in 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Schedule LIVE: 1.86L first time voters to exercise their franchise in 2022

Updated on Oct 14, 2022 04:01 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh poll dates: The two states have already been witnessing poll meetings and rallies in the run up to the assembly elections.

Gujarat Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce the schedule today.
Gujarat Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce the schedule today.
ByHT News Desk
After the February-March elections - in five states - captured the nation's attention, and kept the political parties on their toes, the year is set to end on a high note too with political temperatures running high Himachal Pradesh

Polling in Himachal Pradesh will take place on November 12, and the counting of votes will be held on December 8. Filing of nominations will begin on October 17 and continue till October 25; withdrawals till October 29.

There are over 55 lakh eligible voters in Himachal Pradesh for 68 assembly seats. 1.86 lakh of these are first-time voters whereas 1.22 lakh aged 80-plus, said the EC while announcing the polling dates.

Earlier this year, the BJP had retained four of five states where polls were held. While it made a comeback in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa for a consecutive term, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won big in Punjab.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 14, 2022 04:01 PM IST

    Here's a look at the key dates for assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh

    Issue of Gazette notification: October 17 (Monday)

    Last date of filing nominations: October 25 (Tuesday)

    Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 27 (Thursday)

    Last date to withdraw candidature: October 29 (Saturday)

    Polling in all 68 constituencies: November 12 (Saturday)

    Counting of votes: December 8 (Thursday)

    Date before which election shall be completed: December 15 (Thursday)

    Term of current assembly ending on: January 8, 2023 (Sunday)

  • Oct 14, 2022 03:33 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh to go to polls on November 12

    Himachal Pradesh to go to polls on November 12, counting of votes on December 8.

  • Oct 14, 2022 03:29 PM IST

    1.86L first time voters in Himachal Pradesh

  • Oct 14, 2022 03:27 PM IST

    EC sets up social media teams to curb spread of fake news

    “Social media teams set up to keep a strict watch on fake news and poll-related rumours,” says EC.

  • Oct 14, 2022 03:26 PM IST

    ECI Suvidha Portal to provide online nomination & affidavit facility to candidates/political parties

    ECI Suvidha Portal to provide online nomination & affidavit facility to candidates/political parties. Permissions for rallies, meetings, etc. can also be applied online through this portal.

  • Oct 14, 2022 03:21 PM IST

    Home voting facility for these citizens

    “Home voting facility is will also be available for 80+ years and PwD voter with benchmark 40% disability,” says EC.

  • Oct 14, 2022 03:16 PM IST

    100% women-oriented polling booth in every assembly

    There be at least 1 polling booth in every assembly that will be completely managed by women - including security officials.

  • Oct 14, 2022 03:13 PM IST

    4 chances in a year to enroll as a voter

    “Now youngsters get 4 chances in a year to enroll as a voter. There will be 4 qualifying dates in a year as eligibility to register as a voter instead of a single qualifying date. Advance Application Facility for 17+ youngsters also,” says EC.

  • Oct 14, 2022 03:11 PM IST

    EC stresses the importance of ‘clean electoral roll’

    Special proactive steps were taken for registration of PWD, senior citizens and transgender community in electoral role, informs EC. 

  • Oct 14, 2022 03:08 PM IST

    Free, fair polls our focus, says EC

  • Oct 14, 2022 03:04 PM IST

    Live updates on EC presser here

  • Oct 14, 2022 02:54 PM IST

    What role will AAP play in Gujarat and Himachal assembly elections?

    In the upcoming state elections, The AAP is looking to set foot in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

    In Gujarat, AAP could not open its account in the previous Assembly elections. After a massive victory in Punjab, the party is looking to spread its wings to other parts of the country.

  • Oct 14, 2022 02:45 PM IST

    When was the last Assembly election held in Himachal Pradesh?

    Himachal Pradesh voted to elect its legislative assembly on November 9, 2017.

  • Oct 14, 2022 02:41 PM IST

    When was the last Assembly election held in Gujarat?

    The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election was held on December 9 and 14 in 2017 to elect the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). The votes were counted on 18 December.

  • Oct 14, 2022 02:40 PM IST

    Poll preparedness review by EC chief conducted last month

    Last month, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey visited Gujarat and Himachal to review poll preparedness.

  • Oct 14, 2022 02:39 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election: A look at the current state assembly

    In the last assembly election held in 2017, BJP secured 44 seats while Congress got 21. The two will face a challenge from AAP which is looking to set foot in the state in the elections.

  • Oct 14, 2022 02:38 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh assembly has 68 seats

    The Himachal Pradesh state assembly has 68 seats and 35 are needed to win majority to form a government.

  • Oct 14, 2022 02:38 PM IST

    Gujarat legislative assembly has 182 seats

    The Gujarat legislative assembly has 182 seats, with 27 marked for scheduled tribes and 13 for schedule castes. Ninety-two seats are needed to form the government.

  • Oct 14, 2022 02:36 PM IST

    EC to hold press brief around 3 pm to announce Gujarat, Himachal poll schedule

    The Election Commission will announce the poll schedule of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state elections in a press briefing at around 3 pm.

