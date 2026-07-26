‘What about panel formed in 2024?’: Cong says exam task force formed ‘only to fix PM’s image’ after Gen-Z protests

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday questioned the rationale of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a new high-powered task force on examination reforms, arguing that the Centre has yet to implement recommendations made by a committee set up after the 2024 NEET paper leak controversy. Modi's announcement came a day after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister amid massive GenZ-led protests spurred by the Cockroach Janta Party.

Jairam Ramesh attacks PM's exam reforms task force. (PTI)

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Reacting to the PM's post announcing that a task force headed by Nandan Nilekani had been constituted, Ramesh drew parallels between the government's response to the 2024 and 2026 exam controversies.

‘Friends…’: What Jairam Ramesh said

Referring to the committee led by former ISRO chief Dr K Radhakrishnan, which was constituted after the 2024 NEET-UG controversy, Ramesh chose to open his post with the word “friends”, which PM Modi has been using lately as an attempt to connect with a younger demographic.

“Friends, in June 2024, after it bungled multiple examinations including NEET-UG, the Modi Government constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts headed by Dr. K Radhakrishnan to 'ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations,” Jairam Ramesh reminded.

He said that two years later, the government had responded to another examination crisis by announcing a fresh panel.

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"In July 2026, after the Modi Government has yet again bungled the NEET-UG and other examinations, it has constituted a 'High Powered Task Force' to focus on examination reform," he said.

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The Congress comms chief further claimed that the recommendations of the earlier committee remain largely unimplemented.

"The Modi Government has still not finished implementing the K Radhakrishnan Committee's 101 recommendations. Indeed, for most of the two years between the 2024 and 2026 paper leaks, it didn't even appoint a full-time Director General for the National Testing Agency."

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Taking a swipe at the latest announcement, Ramesh alleged that the move was aimed at repairing the image of “Pradhan Mantri”.

"This is ultimately only a High-Powered attempt to fix the Pradhan Mantri's irretrievably compromised image," he said.

PM Modi announces task force

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Earlier in the evening, PM Narendra Modi announced setting up of a high powered task force under Nandan Nilekani that will prepare a report on examination reforms.

The announcement comes a day before the Union government will move a bill in Parliament to implement harsher punishment and heavier penalty of up to ₹10 core for those convicted of paper leaks.