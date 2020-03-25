e-paper
Home / India News / Attorney General KK Venugopal creates online access to antiquarian book collection

Attorney General KK Venugopal creates online access to antiquarian book collection

The website created by attorney general KK Venugopal makes it clear that readers who are not in India must check the laws in their territory before downloading any of the content on the website.

india Updated: Mar 25, 2020 12:47 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
File photo of Attorney General of India KK Venugopal
File photo of Attorney General of India KK Venugopal(Sonu Mehta/HT File Photo )
         

The Centre’s top law officer, attorney general KK Venugopal, digitally scanned 591 of his antiquarian book collection dating from the 17th century and uploaded them on the website www.kkvlibrary.com to make it available to everyone.

The books cover a wide range of topics from religion, mythology, Vedas, Indian art and sculpture, historical battles, travel and British Empire in India.

The oldest book in the collection, ‘Some years travels into the diverse parts of Asia and Africa’ by Sir Thomas Herbert, dates back to the year 1638.

The books are not protected by copyright in India, either because their copyright has expired or because the books are not covered under the Indian copyright laws. Anyone located in India may read and download them.

However, the website makes it clear that readers who are not in India must check the laws in their territory before downloading any of the content on the website.

The website also states that the books have been uploaded for personal or research use only, and not for commercial use or exploitation.

At G-20 meet tomorrow, PM Modi’s push to turn Covid-19 into global fight
Covid-19 Updates: At home listening to Mrs CM, says Thackeray on lockdown
11 killed in terror attack on Sikh place of worship in Kabul
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Covid-19: How platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Grofers are responding
2020 Skoda Rapid’s launch in this country signals a possible India arrival
