Audio clips linked to ex-Manipur CM tampered: NFSL report submitted in SC

The National Forensic Science Laboratory (NFSL), which was asked to examine the audio tapes that alleged former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh’s role in instigating the 2023 ethnic violence in the state, has told the Supreme Court that the clips were “tampered with”. N Biren Singh (ANI)

Reading out portions from the report submitted by the Gujarat-based NFSL in a sealed cover, the bench of justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe said: “Four exhibits showed signs of modification and tampering. They, therefore, conclude that the clips are altered and do not constitute the original source recording and are not scientifically fit for forensic voice comparison.”

It added: “No opinion on similarity and dissimilarity of the speakers in question can be offered.”

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), which has sought an independent SIT probe into the matter.

On the insistence of advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was appearing for KOHUR, the court told its registry to share a copy of the report with the parties concerned, and posted the matter for hearing on December 8.

Bhushan also contested the findings of the report, claiming that the audio tape in question is unedited and a report from Truth Labs, Hyderabad — a private forensic lab –– had confirmed that the tape contained Singh’s voice.

Appearing for the state, solicitor general Tushar Mehta urged the court that the situation in Manipur is now peaceful and the petitioner should not make further attempts to “meddle” with this peace.

The court said that it will permit the petitioner to file a response to the report.

This is the second time a forensic lab has examined the tapes. In August, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the report of Guwahati forensic lab which failed to give any finding on whether the voice in the clips is that of Singh.

The petition sought a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) probe into the tapes, alleging the CM’s involvement in fuelling the ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur. The violence that began in May 2023 and lasted till February this year claimed more than 260 lives and displaced several thousands in the Northeast state.

After two years of unrest and violence in the state, Singh stepped down from his post as CM on February 9, 2025, following which President’s rule was imposed on February 13.

The tapes in question leaked by a whistleblower allegedly contained audio recordings during a closed-door meeting with the former CM. The Centre and state had questioned the right of the petitioner body to file such a petition when first information reports (FIR) pertaining to the riots are pending before the trial court.