August keeps the needle moving forward for monsoon | Number Theory

This is an average first week of August, but it has decreased monsoon deficit to its lowest level since June 5

According to IMD’s gridded data, India has received 63.1 mm rain in the first week of August. This is 61st highest or 66th lowest rain since 1901, the first year for which IMD has published gridded data, making this an average August so far. As expected, rain’s departure from the 1971-2020 average, which IMD currently considers as the Long Period Average (LPA) for tracking rain’s performance, is also modest so far: 1.6%. To be sure, any surplus is welcome this monsoon season, which was reeling with a 31% deficit compared to the LPA at the end of June. The August surplus, for example, has now brought the cumulative deficit down to 9%, the lowest it has been since June 5, when the season had just started.