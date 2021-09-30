AUKUS complements Quad, embraced by India, Japan: Morrison

The new security alliance between Australia, Britain and the US complements the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad and has been embraced by the leaders of India and Japan, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

The new alliance called AUKUS “complements, rather than takes away from” what the Quad members are doing to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Morrison said during an online briefing for Indian media. The Quad, he added, has moved into a “much more ambitious chapter” following its first in-person leaders’ summit in Washington.

AUKUS was unveiled recently by Morrison, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden against the backdrop of China’s assertive actions across the Indo-Pacific, and its first initiative is aimed at equipping Australia with nuclear-powered submarines built with technology from the US and the UK.

Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said last week that AUKUS has no link with the Quad and will have no impact on the functioning of the grouping. The Quad members, he added, are working on a shared vision of ensuring that the Indo-Pacific is a free, open and inclusive region.

However, Morrison said during the briefing that there was a “very warm embrace of the AUKUS announcement by our Quad partners”. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga had “totally understood and supported what we were seeking to achieve” through AUKUS.

“And they totally were positive about how it complemented the Quad...So what was great in the Quad when I spoke to both prime ministers before the announcement, the day before, they were pretty much there at hello. They totally understood it, understand its strategic significance, the direction, how it was going to help and add to what we’re all doing,” Morrison said.

“And I thought that was very positive. I think that just showed the instinctive nature of that Quad partnership. We sort of all know where we’re each going and how we’re operating. And so we’re quite synchronised,” he added.

Morrison said one of the goals for India, Australia and Japan is to encourage the US and Europe for greater economic engagement within the Indo-Pacific and with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), as this will have a “very positive impact on the region”.

He added that the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit in Washington on September 24 moved the grouping into a “much more ambitious chapter”. The Quad is a positive initiative by like-minded democracies that have come together to deal with the world’s biggest challenges, whether it is the Covid-19 response, ensuring the accessibility of critical technologies, climate change or regional security issues, he said.

Also Watch: Behind North Korea’s missile tests, Chinese plan to agitate Quad?

The Quad, Morrison said, is not an alliance but a “practical partnership” of democracies that can bring stability and prosperity to the region. “And the fact that we’re providing and delivering...1.2 billion safe and effective vaccines, I think, is testament to that. And I particularly want to acknowledge the role that India is playing in...producing and making those vaccines available,” he said.

The Indian side has been keen to play down an embrace of AUKUS because such a stance could aggravate tensions with China amid a dragging military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). China has reacted angrily to the formation of AUKUS. The Indian side also has in mind the sensitivities of its strategic ally France, which was upset as the new alliance resulted in Australia scrapping a nearly $90-billion deal to build 12 French-designed conventional submarines.

Morrison also said he was looking forward to a much-delayed visit to India going through some time next year. The visit has been on the cards since early 2020 but has been put off because of domestic and international issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think that will be another significant milestone in our partnership, particularly in India’s 75th anniversary year. But I am hoping to welcome [Modi] to Australia,” he added.

Military cooperation between India and Australia is moving ahead, and the two sides engaged in the Malabar naval exercise with the US and Japan off Guam in the Bay of Bengal in August. This shows how countries in the region are working together, Morrison said.

“We’re committed to an open, a secure and resilient Indo-Pacific, and advancing our cooperation right across the Indian Ocean,” he said. The two countries are also cooperating on critical and emerging technologies on the global stage, including 6G, cyber-security, critical minerals and space.