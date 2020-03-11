Yashodhara Raje Scindia welcomes Jyotiraditya with a prediction for Chouhan

india

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s aunt and BJP leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia welcomed her nephew in the party and said she hoped aunt and nephew will prove to be a good combination in MP politics. She also predicted former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s return to power in Madhya Pradesh.

“Very happy today. Govt will be formed under SS Chouhan’s leadership. We’re happy as I’ve worked under him & I know what wonderful schemes we had for people & today we don’t have those,” Yashodhara Raje Scindia tweeted after nephew Jyotiraditya joined the BJP in a brief ceremony at the party headquarters in Delhi

“Best wishes to my nephew, hope we’ll have a good aunt-nephew combination,” she added.

Yashodhara, who had described her nephew’s move to join the BJP as “ghar vapsi” (homecoming) added that the political differences among Scindia family members were a thing of the past now.

“Family was divided into two as there were two different political parties. It’s natural that if you have political differences, it seeps into the family too. This step has made all small issues of differences to go away. We’re on one stage now,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s other aunt and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, too, echoed similar sentiments while welcoming him to BJP earlier today. She said it was “good to be on the same team” and lauded junior Scindia strength of character and courage to put “the nation first”.

“If Rajmata Sahab was here today, she would be elated to see you put the #NationFirst. I admire your strength of character and courage. It’s good to be on the same team. Welcome to the BJP.@JM_Scindia,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje have served the BJP for decades and Jyotiraditya Scindia’s father—Madhavrao Scindia—had also begun his career as a member of the Jan Sangh, which eventually led to the formation of the BJP. Vijaya Raje Scindia, their mother, won two Lok Sabha elections on Congress tickets before breaking away in the mid-sixties. She joined Jan Sangh in 1967 and later became a BJP member.

Yashodhara had yesterday referred to Jyotiraditya’s switch to the BJP and said Rajmata’s blood had taken a decision in the interest of the country.

“Rajmata’s blood has taken a decision in the nation’s interest, we will now walk together and build a new country, all differences are gone now. “

Jyotiraditya, too, had said he was “unable” to serve the country as the reason behind his decision to quit the Congress in his resignation letter written to party president Sonia Gandhi.

“While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party.”