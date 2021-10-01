Covishield approved by Australia for international arrivals

Australia on Friday declared Covishield, the Indian variant of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot, as a “recognised vaccine” for international travellers as part of its next steps to safely reopen to the world.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia listed Covishield and China’s Coronavac (Sinovac) as “recognised vaccines” after an initial assessment of data on the protection offered by the two jabs.

Covishield, which is made by the Serum Institute of India, and Coronavac “should be considered as ‘recognised vaccines’ for the purpose of determining incoming international travellers as being appropriately vaccinated”, said a statement issued jointly by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and several ministers.

The statement outlined the next steps to be taken by Australia to safely reopen to the world and the changes coming to the international border. “Our government is setting out the framework for how international travel will look in coming months,” it said.

India has been pressing the Australian side to open up travel for Indian travellers, especially students wishing to join courses at various universities and educational institutions. India is the second-largest source for foreign students in Australia, behind China. During 2019-20, Indian students contributed $6.6 billion to the Australian economy.

The statement, however, indicated that Indian students will have to wait some more time before being granted permission to travel to Australia. Officials had earlier said that the entry of foreign students to Australia is expected to begin by the end of the first semester in 2022.

The Australian government plans to move forward on foreign travel only after 70% of the population has been fully vaccinated. More than 78% of Australians have received the first dose and double dose rates are at 55%, with some areas on track to reach 70% over the next week.

In the initial stages, the Australian government will allow travel to reunite Australian families, and so that Australian workers can travel in and out. It will also work towards allowing in tourists.

“Within weeks, large parts of the country will be moving to Phase B and then to Phase C of the National Plan to safely reopen Australia and to stay safely open. Under Phase C, international travel is on track to reopen safely to fully vaccinated Australian travellers,” the statement said.

“Many countries around the world have now safely reopened to international travel and it will shortly be time for Australia to take the next step,” it added.

The statement further said that the declaration of Covishield as a “recognised vaccine” for international travellers did not mean that it had been approved for use for vaccination in Australia. “The recognition of these two additional vaccines is a major milestone towards more Australians vaccinated overseas getting home sooner,” it said.

Australia’s borders are currently closed and entry to the country remains strictly controlled to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Persons can travel to Australia only if they are exempt or have been granted an individual exemption.

Though facilitated commercial flights from India to Australia have resumed, the government has cautioned citizens not to travel to India due to health risks from the pandemic. Dependants of staff at the Australian high commission in New Delhi and consulates in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata have been offered the option to voluntarily leave India.