Authorities rush bulldozer, force in-laws to let woman return home in Bijnor

Authorities forced the estranged in-laws of a 30-year-old woman to enter their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor on Sunday by sending an earthmover and deploying police personnel following an hours-long stand-off.

The earthmover or bulldozer has become a symbol of the Uttar Pradesh government’s extra-judiciary crackdown through the demolition of properties of those it considers criminals, rioters, and anti-social elements.

Police superintendent (City) Praveen Ranjan justified the presence of the bulldozer saying Nutan Malik’s in-laws were not opening the door of their house and that they were bound to let her in compliance with Allahabad high court’s orders.

Malik married Robin Singh five years ago and allegedly faced torture over more dowry, including a car, before she was thrown out of the house. Singh was jailed while his family was booked for domestic before he got bail.

Malik’s family moved the high court later against her in-laws’ refusal to let her return home. The court directed the police and administration to ensure Malik is allowed to return and also to provide her security.

Police said that the stand-off continued for hours and forced them to call the bulldozer for breaking the door of Singh’s house to allow Malik to get in.

Ranjan said the in-laws did not open the door despite repeated warnings. “That is why we had to take the bulldozer. Only then did they let her in.”