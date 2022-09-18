Auto driver-cum-chef on cloud nine as he wins 25 crore Onam bumper lottery

An auto-rickshaw driver, who was planning to go to Malaysia to work as a chef, on Sunday won the ₹25 crore Onam bumper lottery in Kerala, just a day after his application for a loan of ₹3 lakh was approved.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even more interesting is that Anoop, hailing from Sreevaraham here, bought the winning ticket -- TJ 750605 -- on Saturday.

But it was not his first choice, he told media persons who were present at the agency where he had bought the ticket.

He did not like the first ticket he chose, so he opted for a different one which turned out to be a winner, he said.

Also read: Two held for murder of cab driver in Pataudi near Gurugram

Regarding the loan and his Malaysia trip, an ecstatic Anoop said, "The bank called today regarding the loan and I said I don't need it anymore. I will not be going to Malaysia either."

He has been buying lottery tickets for the last 22 years and has won amounts ranging from a few hundreds to a maximum of ₹5,000 in the past, Anoop said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I was not expecting to win and therefore, I was not watching the lottery results on TV. However, when I checked my phone, I saw that I had won. I could not believe it and showed it to my wife. She confirmed that it was the winning number," he said.

"But I was still tensed, so I called a lady I know who sells lottery tickets and sent her a picture of my ticket. She confirmed that it was the winning number," Anoop said.

After taxes are deducted, Anoop would probably take home around ₹15 crore.

On being asked what he intends to do with the windfall, he said his first priority is to build a house for his family and clear the accumulated debts he owes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides that, Anoop said he would help out his relatives, do some charity work and start something in the hotel field in Kerala.

His wife, who was also present along with him at the agency, told reporters that he has been buying tickets for years.

"We have been receiving a lot of calls ever since everyone got to know about the win," she further said.

Also read: Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway where Cyrus Mistry died claimed over 60 lives in 2022

"I will again buy lottery tickets," Anoop said as reporters jostled each other to get a few words from him.

Incidentally, last year's Onam bumper lottery, for ₹12 crore, was also won by an auto-rickshaw driver. Jayapalan P R, an auto-rickshaw driver from Maradu near Kochi, won the lottery last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year's second prize of ₹5 crore will go to the owner of the ticket -- TG 270912.

In addition to that, 10 others have won a prize of ₹1 crore each.

The winning number was selected by state Finance Minister K N Balagopal in a lucky draw function held earlier in the day at Gorky Bhavan here.