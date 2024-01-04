Autorickshaw driver shot dead Punjab DSP over trivial reason; full details

Chandigarh: Punjab's deputy superintendent of police Dalbir Singh Deol, who was found dead in Jalandhar, was allegedly murdered by an autorickshaw driver after a scuffle over a ride to the former's village, a report quoting police said. DSP Dalbir Singh Deol (File)(HT_PRINT)

Dalbir Singh Deol, a former weightlifter, had received an Arjuna Award in the year 2000.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Deol was shot dead by the driver after the former demanded to be dropped to his village and the latter refused, NDTV reported.

The accused, a drug addict, reportedly snatched the service pistol of the officer and allegedly shot him in the head.

The body was found on a road in Jalandhar.

Jalandhar police commissioner Swapan Sharma told the news channel that they have arrested the autorickshaw driver, identified as Vijay Kumar.

His refusal to drop the officer to his village led to a scuffle, he said.

Also read: Punjab: DSP found dead along canal in Jalandhar, probe underway

Amid the argument, the driver snatched Deol's service pistol and shot him in the head, he added.

The man was arrested on the basis of the CCTV footage

Singh's body was lying in a road in Basti Bawa Khel, where he was posted.

One of his legs was found crushed. His body was found just eight kilometers from his native village.

"The body bore an external injury mark on the head. We are in the process of examining the CCTV footage from nearby areas, which, we believe, would throw some light into the cause of death," Balwinder Singh Randhawa, A-DCP-1, Jalandhar, had told ANI.

With inputs from agencies