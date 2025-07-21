Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Aviation minister addresses Air India crash probe in Parliament, says ‘stand with truth’

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 12:36 pm IST

"We want to stand with truth, not anything else," Naidu said in the Rajya Sabha, addressing concerns about misinformation surrounding the ongoing probe.

Amid growing speculation around the Air India crash in Ahmedabad last month, Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Sunday emphasized the importance of truth and urged the public and media to wait for the official findings of the investigation.

The Air India Group has already initiated inspection of the fuel switch locking system in their Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft.
The Air India Group has already initiated inspection of the fuel switch locking system in their Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft.

"We want to stand with truth, not anything else," Naidu said in the Rajya Sabha, addressing concerns about external pressures and misinformation surrounding the ongoing probe.

He also praised the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is conducting the investigation for its impartiality. "AAIB follows a definitive, rule-based process, totally unbiased in probing the Air India Ahmedabad plane crash," Naidu asserted, reaffirming the government’s confidence in the agency's approach.

The crash, which occurred on June 12, is currently under active investigation. While a preliminary report has been reviewed, Naidu cautioned against premature conclusions. “Making any comments until the final report has come, I don't think it is a good exercise on behalf of anyone. We are also very cautious and studying the report thoroughly, and whatever necessary needs to be done in terms of safety, we are ready to do it,” he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Aviation minister addresses Air India crash probe in Parliament, says ‘stand with truth’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On