Aviation minister addresses Air India crash probe in Parliament, says ‘stand with truth’

Amid growing speculation around the Air India crash in Ahmedabad last month, Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Sunday emphasized the importance of truth and urged the public and media to wait for the official findings of the investigation. The Air India Group has already initiated inspection of the fuel switch locking system in their Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft.

"We want to stand with truth, not anything else," Naidu said in the Rajya Sabha, addressing concerns about external pressures and misinformation surrounding the ongoing probe.

He also praised the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is conducting the investigation for its impartiality. "AAIB follows a definitive, rule-based process, totally unbiased in probing the Air India Ahmedabad plane crash," Naidu asserted, reaffirming the government’s confidence in the agency's approach.

The crash, which occurred on June 12, is currently under active investigation. While a preliminary report has been reviewed, Naidu cautioned against premature conclusions. “Making any comments until the final report has come, I don't think it is a good exercise on behalf of anyone. We are also very cautious and studying the report thoroughly, and whatever necessary needs to be done in terms of safety, we are ready to do it,” he said.