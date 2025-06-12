Aviation minister 'shocked' over Air India flight crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu expressed deep shock and concern over an Air India flight crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, calling the incident “devastating” and assuring that immediate rescue and relief operations are underway. Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu. (PTI File Photo)

The aviation minister said he is personally monitoring the situation.

"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu posted on X.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. Several casualties were feared.

The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport around 2 pm.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle," Air India posted on X.

Several of the injured were taken to the city civil hospital.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing for miles around. Some camera crews accessed the crash area and showed visuals of the wreckage.

Emergency responders reached the site promptly and have launched intensive rescue, evacuation, and firefighting operations.

"We are acquiring details about the casualties," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanan Desai.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.