...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Avoid cow sacrifice on Bakrid’: Former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari

Iqbal Ansari stressed the importance of respecting the religious sentiments of neighbours to safeguard the country's social fabric.

Published on: May 23, 2026 12:50 pm IST
ANI |
Advertisement

In a significant move aimed at strengthening communal harmony ahead of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid), Iqbal Ansari, a prominent local figure and former litigant in the Babri Masjid land dispute case, urged the Muslim community to completely avoid cow sacrifice during the festival.

Iqbal Ansari pointed out that cow slaughter aligns with neither Islamic scriptures nor the Indian Constitution.( Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)

Ansari has also formally requested the government to designate the cow as India's "national animal" and "national heritage", arguing that granting legal constitutional status would put a definitive end to cases of cow-related vigilantism and mob lynching.

Speaking to ANI regarding his initiative, Ansari stressed the importance of respecting the religious sentiments of neighbours to safeguard the country's social fabric.

"This is a matter concerning our nation, the Hindu faith, and Islam. While sacrifice has been an integral part of Islamic traditions for generations during Eid al-Adha, we must respect the laws governing our land. Muslims should never sacrifice animals that are legally restricted. In India, our Hindu brothers revere the cow as 'Gaumata.' If we consume her milk, she holds the status of a mother. We must return this benevolence with respect. Muslims should serve cows, feed them, and stay entirely away from cow slaughter," Ansari told ANI.

Concluding his appeal, Ansari called for action from both the community and the state.

"I urge all Muslims to perform sacrifices strictly using animals permitted by state legislation and Islamic jurisprudence. At the same time, I appeal to the government to declare the cow a national asset, establish well-equipped gaushalas (shelters), and ensure comprehensive care and fodder for them," he said.

 
communal harmony babri masjid
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / ‘Avoid cow sacrifice on Bakrid’: Former Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.