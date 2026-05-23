In a significant move aimed at strengthening communal harmony ahead of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid), Iqbal Ansari, a prominent local figure and former litigant in the Babri Masjid land dispute case, urged the Muslim community to completely avoid cow sacrifice during the festival.

Iqbal Ansari pointed out that cow slaughter aligns with neither Islamic scriptures nor the Indian Constitution.( Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)

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Ansari has also formally requested the government to designate the cow as India's "national animal" and "national heritage", arguing that granting legal constitutional status would put a definitive end to cases of cow-related vigilantism and mob lynching.

Speaking to ANI regarding his initiative, Ansari stressed the importance of respecting the religious sentiments of neighbours to safeguard the country's social fabric.

"This is a matter concerning our nation, the Hindu faith, and Islam. While sacrifice has been an integral part of Islamic traditions for generations during Eid al-Adha, we must respect the laws governing our land. Muslims should never sacrifice animals that are legally restricted. In India, our Hindu brothers revere the cow as 'Gaumata.' If we consume her milk, she holds the status of a mother. We must return this benevolence with respect. Muslims should serve cows, feed them, and stay entirely away from cow slaughter," Ansari told ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} Backing his appeal with both religious and legal frameworks, the former litigant pointed out that cow slaughter aligns with neither Islamic scriptures nor the Indian Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Backing his appeal with both religious and legal frameworks, the former litigant pointed out that cow slaughter aligns with neither Islamic scriptures nor the Indian Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The Constitution prohibits it, and Islamic teachings discouraged it centuries ago. Hadith literature notes that Prophet Muhammad described cow's milk as highly beneficial and its ghee as a remedy, while advising against its meat. True patriotism means honouring the country's laws and the faith of your neighbours. Those who respect the law are the true sons of the soil," he maintained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The Constitution prohibits it, and Islamic teachings discouraged it centuries ago. Hadith literature notes that Prophet Muhammad described cow's milk as highly beneficial and its ghee as a remedy, while advising against its meat. True patriotism means honouring the country's laws and the faith of your neighbours. Those who respect the law are the true sons of the soil," he maintained. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To promote this message of mutual respect, Ansari recently met with several leading seers and saints in the temple town of Ayodhya, presenting them with artistic cow idols. The gesture has ignited a fresh nationwide discussion on cattle preservation and religious practices ahead of the upcoming festival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To promote this message of mutual respect, Ansari recently met with several leading seers and saints in the temple town of Ayodhya, presenting them with artistic cow idols. The gesture has ignited a fresh nationwide discussion on cattle preservation and religious practices ahead of the upcoming festival. {{/usCountry}}

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Concluding his appeal, Ansari called for action from both the community and the state.

"I urge all Muslims to perform sacrifices strictly using animals permitted by state legislation and Islamic jurisprudence. At the same time, I appeal to the government to declare the cow a national asset, establish well-equipped gaushalas (shelters), and ensure comprehensive care and fodder for them," he said.

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