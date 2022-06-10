Avoid statements that hurt sentiments, says Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh

A mob of about 150 people on Friday morning came out on the streets and threw stones at security personnel in Doda district’s Bhaderwah town, leading to injuries to one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah on Thursday after communal tension erupted following inflammatory statements on social media over remarks by two BJP leaders on Prophet Mohammed. Authorities also imposed a curfew in the adjoining district of Kishtwar and issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Ramban district.

Mobile internet services were also snapped in Bhaderwah town and the Kishtwar district.

“There was an incident of stone pelting by about 100 to 150 people outside Jamia Masjid in Bhaderwah town on Friday morning. A CRPF jawan suffered minor injuries in it”, a police officer said.

He said security forces fired some tear gas shells to disperse the mob and had been able to restore peace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer said the administration has barred Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid.

Overall, a senior Doda district official said the tension has started subsiding and “the situation remains under control”.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh, who is camping in Bhaderwah, said, “Friday prayers passed off peacefully and the situation in Bhaderwah is under control. We are constantly monitoring the situation and whosoever tried to vitiate atmosphere will be dealt with sternly”.

“Trouble erupted initially over some post followed by a counter post on social sites and then some wrong statements followed that hurt the sentiments of a particular community. Hence, curfew was clamped,” he said .

“Curfew will continue and as and when the situation starts returning to normal, it will be relaxed,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“However, this morning there was some stone pelting and force had to be used. The situation is now under control,” said the ADGP.

A local official from Bhaderwah informed that in a bid to soothe frayed nerves to help restore peace in the town, prominent citizens from Muslim and Hindu communities have decided to hold a meeting on Friday evening.

Kishtwar deputy commissioner AK Sharma said the restrictions in Kishtwar district were being continued as a precautionary measure.

“There is no untoward incident in the district but being Friday, the administration decided to continue with the curfew restrictions. We are constantly in touch with the representatives of both the communities and they have assured us of maintaining the harmony,” Sharma added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramban deputy commissioner Massrat-ul-Islam said the situation in the district was under control. “The situation is absolutely normal and under control but as a precautionary measure we imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144. On Thursday, the prohibitory orders were imposed in Batote town but on Friday, we extended these orders to all the four subdivisions of Ramban, Gool, Ramsu and Banihal,” Islam said.

The Ramban administration also facilitated the travel of 89 Haj pilgrims from Ramban to Srinagar to catch a flight on June 13 to Mecca. ”SSP (senior superintendent of police) Ramban coordinated their hassle-free movement to Srinagar today,” said the DC.

A senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer said FIRs (first information report) have been filed against the cleric who allegedly called for violence against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma and a 16-year-old who allegedly uploaded an objectionable post about the Prophet on social media. “FIRs have been registered in both the cases. The police have warned that anyone found violating law and order will not be spared,” said a senior police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said people should avoid statements that hurt the sentiments of the people.

“I urge the people to behave responsibly and assure them that the guilty will not be allowed to go scot-free but it is not wise to get carried away by such elements. We should not get incited by such elements and spoil our brotherhood and disrupt normal life. Certainly, we can lodge our protest but we shouldn’t go to the extent where force has to be used because then, police have to act sternly,” he told reporters in Kathua.