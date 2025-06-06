Ayodhya: 45kg gold used in Ram Darbar construction; visitors to need passes

A total of 45 kilograms of pure gold has been used in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, according to Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Ram Darbar on the day of the pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Thursday.(ANI)

Mishra informed on Friday, a day after the consecration of the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the temple complex.

He said the estimated value of the gold, excluding taxes, is around ₹50 crore. Gold has been used extensively in the doors on the ground floor of the temple and the throne of Lord Ram.

He added that gold work is still ongoing in the Sheshavatar Temple.

While the main structure of the Ram Temple has been completed, other parts of the temple complex, including the museum, auditorium, and guest house, are still under construction. These are expected to be completed by December 2025.

Following the consecration of the Ram Darbar, Mishra said arrangements are being made for controlled public access to the sacred space.

For now, only a limited number of devotees will be allowed to visit the Ram Darbar, and entry will be regulated through passes, which will be issued free of cost.

The consecration ceremony has drawn large crowds to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Champat Rai, Secretary of Ram temple trust, said that on Thursday the consecration ceremony of seven idols was completed at the temple.

He stated that the idols installed on the first floor above the sanctum sanctorum include Ram Darbar in the middle, a Shivalinga in the north eastern corner, a Ganapati idol in the southeastern corner, Hanuman idol in the middle of the southern side, Surya in the south western corner, Bhagwati in the north western corner, and Annapurna Mata in the middle of the northern side.

In a statement, Champat Rai, on Friday advised the temple visitors to exercise patience for visits to the Ram Darbar.

As the Ram Darbar is 20-feet-high and requires devotees to climb about 40 steps, there are limited arrangements for going up, and the lift's construction will take time, he said.

"A lift is being constructed for elderly devotees, but it will take time to complete. Devotees will have to wait to visit the Ram Darbar due to unfavourable conditions and after the rainy season, public visits may be possible," Rai said.

The final task will be to hoist the flag on the temple's peak, likely in October or November, once the weather is favourable. Until then, minor works will be completed, he said.

However, many devotees are facing difficulties due to the intense summer heat and limited arrangements to shield them from the sun.

Ramji Mishra, a devotee who travelled from Basti district, said, "The path to the sanctum is very long, and the stones placed on the walkway become scorching hot under the sun. I used to visit Ayodhya before the grand temple was built, and back then the path to see Lord Ram was shorter and more comfortable. Now, the stones are so hot during the day they can cause blisters."

His companion, Sudhakar Tiwari, added that although the temple trust has placed red mats over parts of the path, many of them have torn and become dangerously hot.

"It's best to wear thick socks while visiting the temple in this weather," he advised.

A Ram Temple Trust official clarified that the newly consecrated Ram Darbar is not yet open for the general public.

The trust is expected to finalise a plan for public access in an upcoming meeting, Mishra added.

Thursday's was the second major ceremony at the Ram Temple, the first being the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol on January 22 last year in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of dignitaries from across the country.