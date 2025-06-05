Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya's Ram temple today: Time, guests and other details | 10 points
Jun 05, 2025 10:19 AM IST
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will preside over the second Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the Ram Mandir.
The second Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, will be held on Thursday, June 5. The consecration will involve the installation of Raja Ram and other deities within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex. This marks the second such event, following the first Pran Pratishtha held in January last year.
- This three-day celebration began on June 3 and the final ceremony will be held on June 5 in which chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest. The event will be organised by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust, and the rituals will commence at 11am on Thursday.
- Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will preside over the second Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the Ram Mandir. This event also coincides with his 53rd birthday.
- Shashikant Maharaj, president of Anjani Seva Sansthan, described the ceremony's rituals, which will mark Raja Ram's reinstallation. The rituals will commence with Vedic chanting and havan. The CM will also perform the ceremonial ‘uncovering of the eyes’ of Lord Ram and Sita’s idols.
- Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Ayodhya for the three-day rituals, though devotees were not banned from the routine darshan of Ram Lalla. The verification process for tenants and residents of unauthorised settlements has begun. CRPF, SSF, and PAC personnel are also present.
- For the Pran Pratishtha 62,000 boxes of prasad are being dispatched from Lucknow to mark the auspicious occasion. Kshitij Gupta, Marketing Head, Chhappan Bhog said that they have made Barfi with a mixture of chickpeas and Moongdal.
- In the Ram Darbar, an idol of Lord Ram, along with that of Mata Sita, will be placed on a two-foot-high white marble throne. Along with them, idols of Lord Hanuman and Lakshman will also be placed in a sitting position. All idols and the throne have been sculpted from white marble in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
- In terms of architecture, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style, with the temple walls showcasing intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities. The Ram Darbar is 4.5 feet.
- The Ram idol will also be adorned with intricately designed crowns, bejewelled belts, embroidered robes, and fabrics embedded with zari and precious stones. Renowned costume designer Manish Tiwari has been given the task of designing the deity’s attire.
- To maintain the site's sanctity, only a limited number of devotees will be allowed access to the temple’s first floor. The second floor will feature a display of the Ramayana in multiple languages, including its oldest known version.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024. Speaking to ANI, Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das said, "On January 22, 'Pran Pratishtha' was done for the 'baal roop' (child form) of Lord Rama, now it is Raja Ram (King Ram).
