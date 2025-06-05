Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya's Ram temple today: Time, guests and other details | 10 points

The second Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, will be held on Thursday, June 5. The consecration will involve the installation of Raja Ram and other deities within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex. This marks the second such event, following the first Pran Pratishtha held in January last year.

The second Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will commence at 11 am on Thursday with Vedic chanting and havan. (PTI)