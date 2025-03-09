Surya tilak to adorn Ram Lalla this Ram Navami too: Misra

Sun rays will illuminate Ram Lalla’s forehead this Ram Navami also and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshtera Trust has begun work to achieve this objective, said Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee in Ayodhya on Saturday.Misra is in Ayodhya to review ongoing construction work of the Ram Mandir. During the festival time, our workers go on holidays. Construction work will again be affected on Holi,” said Misra. (HT File Photo)

A unique feature of the Ram temple is the Surya Tilak in which Sun’s rays fall on the forehead of Ram Lalla’s idol at noon on Ram Navami. Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 6 this year.“This time, too, Sun rays will illuminate Ram Lalla’s forehead on Ram Navami,” Nripendra Misra told media persons after the meeting on Saturday evening.

Misra also crowd pressure has eased and now construction work will be expedited.“There are a lot of festivals in our country. During the festival time, our workers go on holidays. Construction work will again be affected on Holi,” said Misra.

He added that the statue of poet Tulsidas has reached Ayodhya and will be installed on Sunday on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus.Misra also said construction work of 15 temples coming up at the Ram Janmabhoomi will be completed this month.

According an ANI report, Misra said the Holi festival will affect the construction of the Ram Temple complex and it is likely to be completed by around April 15.“About 20,000 cubic feet of stone is yet to be laid in the temple. The construction of the temple will be completed by around 15 April,” Mishra told the media.In 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the rituals at the Pran Pratishta ceremony of the Grand Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.