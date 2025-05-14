Ayodhya couple names son ‘Sindoor’ to honour Indian armed forces' retaliation

Following the Indian armed forces’ response to the Pahalgam terror attack, a couple in Ayodhya named their newborn son Sindoor, after Operation Sindoor. India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.(ANI File )

Soni Kanojia from Palia Shahbadi village gave birth on May 7 and, inspired by the Indian security forces, named her son after Operation Sindoor.

Meera Gautam, a staff nurse at the district hospital’s Ayushman Ward, said five babies were born on May 7, including the Kanojias’, who named their son after the operation, news agency PTI reported

Rahul Kanojia shared the inspiration behind his son’s name, saying, “I was moved by the courage shown by our forces during Operation Sindoor, which avenged the martyrdom of innocent civilians in Pahalgam. We decided to name our son Sindoor in honour of their sacrifice. I want him to grow up and serve the nation in uniform.”

In response to the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, a swift retaliatory strike targeting nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Operation Sindoor takes its name from the vermilion traditionally worn by married Hindu women as a symbol of marital status and devotion.

17 baby girls named Sindoor after Operation Sindoor in Uttar Pradesh

The operation has sparked strong emotional resonance across Uttar Pradesh. In Kushinagar, as a tribute to the military strike, families named 17 baby girls born on May 10 and 11 as Sindoor.

Kushinagar resident Archana Shahi, who lost a family member in the attack, said, “Operation Sindoor is not just a name, it's an emotion. So many women were widowed that day. Naming our daughter Sindoor is our way of honoring the bravery of our forces and the memory of those we lost.”

While interacting with personnel at the Adampur Air Base near Jalandhar in Punjab on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

PM Modi said that Operation Sindoor wasn’t just any ordinary move by the Indian Army, and through it, the whole world got to see India’s resolve turn into action.

With PTI inputs