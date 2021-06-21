Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ayodhya land deal row: 3 booked for post on temple trust gen secretary
india news

Ayodhya land deal row: 3 booked for post on temple trust gen secretary

The case comes as the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is battling widespread allegations of corruption in connection with the Ayodhya land deal and claims that general secretary Champat Rai bought a plot at an inflated price
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 01:38 AM IST
The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Trust general secretary Champat Rai’s brother Sanjay Bansal, said Nageena inspector Krishna Murari Dohre.(PTI)

The Bijnor police on Sunday registered an FIR against three people in connection with an allegedly objectionable post on social media against Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Rai’s brother Sanjay Bansal, said Nageena inspector Krishna Murari Dohre.

In his complaint, Bansal has accused one Vineet Narayan of posting objectionable comments against Rai on Facebook. “On June 18, when the complainant called on the number linked to the Facebook account, one Rajneesh received the call and said the post was written on the instruction of Alka Lahoti, a resident of Nageena,” added Dohre.

Bansal also accused Rajneesh of using abusive language.

Police said the three accused have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

The case comes as the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which oversees the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, is battling widespread allegations of corruption in connection with the Ayodhya land deal and claims that general secretary Rai bought a plot at an inflated price. The Trust has denied all allegations of irregularities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ram janmbhoomi ayodhya temple trust
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP