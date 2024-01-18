close_game
close_game
News / India News / Ayodhya Ram Mandir news LIVE updates: ‘Shubh Muhurt’ for Pran Pratishtha on Jan 22 declared 12:30 pm
Live

Ayodhya Ram Mandir news LIVE updates: ‘Shubh Muhurt’ for Pran Pratishtha on Jan 22 declared 12:30 pm

Jan 18, 2024 07:40 AM IST
OPEN APP

Ram Mandir news LIVE updates: Day 3 of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ will observe rituals of Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas.

Welcome to our Live coverage of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The seven-day Vedic rituals commenced on Tuesday with the host appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra conducting the atonement ceremony.

Anil Mishra performing the rituals as the pradhan yajman of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.
Anil Mishra performing the rituals as the pradhan yajman of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

On Wednesday, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla toured the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple after the Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra. On Thursday, the rituals of Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas will be held. Meanwhile, for the next four days till the much-awaited consecration ceremony, several rituals like Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas, Sharkaradhivas, and Phaladhivas, will take place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the grand event on January 22 where thousands of people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians have been invited. The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has also made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour the attendees and present them with gifts that include ‘Ram Raj’.

Meanwhile, the temple will be open to the general public from January 23 onwards.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 18, 2024 07:40 AM IST

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir news LIVE: States to declare holiday on Jan 22

    Many states are declaring a public holiday on January 22 in view of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir. These states are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh and Haryana.

  • Jan 18, 2024 07:16 AM IST

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir news LIVE: Dehradun clock tower lit up

  • Jan 18, 2024 07:08 AM IST

    Anti-Terrorist Squad Commandoes deployed to boost security in Ayodhya

    Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration event on January 22, anti-terrorist squad commandos from Uttar Pradesh have been deployed to boost security at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya.

  • Jan 18, 2024 06:52 AM IST

    Day 3 of Pran Pratishtha ceremony: What is expected?

    On the third day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, the rituals of Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas will be held.

  • Jan 18, 2024 06:38 AM IST

    ‘Shubh Muhurt’ for Pran Pratishtha on Jan 22 declared 12:30 pm

    Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra on Wednesday said that the 'Shubh Muhurt' or auspicious time for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya is 12.30 pm on January 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
ram temple ram mandir
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On