Ayodhya Ram Mandir news LIVE updates: ‘Shubh Muhurt’ for Pran Pratishtha on Jan 22 declared 12:30 pm

Ram Mandir news LIVE updates: Day 3 of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ will observe rituals of Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas.
Welcome to our Live coverage of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The seven-day Vedic rituals commenced on Tuesday with the host appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra conducting the atonement ceremony.
On Wednesday, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla toured the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple after the Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra. On Thursday, the rituals of Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas will be held. Meanwhile, for the next four days till the much-awaited consecration ceremony, several rituals like Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas, Sharkaradhivas, and Phaladhivas, will take place.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the grand event on January 22 where thousands of people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians have been invited. The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has also made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour the attendees and present them with gifts that include ‘Ram Raj’.
Meanwhile, the temple will be open to the general public from January 23 onwards.
- Jan 18, 2024 07:40 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir news LIVE: States to declare holiday on Jan 22
Many states are declaring a public holiday on January 22 in view of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir. These states are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh and Haryana.Jan 18, 2024 07:16 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir news LIVE: Dehradun clock tower lit upJan 18, 2024 07:08 AM IST
Anti-Terrorist Squad Commandoes deployed to boost security in Ayodhya
Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration event on January 22, anti-terrorist squad commandos from Uttar Pradesh have been deployed to boost security at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya.Jan 18, 2024 06:52 AM IST
Day 3 of Pran Pratishtha ceremony: What is expected?
On the third day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, the rituals of Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas will be held.Jan 18, 2024 06:38 AM IST
‘Shubh Muhurt’ for Pran Pratishtha on Jan 22 declared 12:30 pm
Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra on Wednesday said that the 'Shubh Muhurt' or auspicious time for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya is 12.30 pm on January 22.
