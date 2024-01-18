Ayodhya Ram Mandir news LIVE updates: ‘Shubh Muhurt’ for Pran Pratishtha on Jan 22 declared 12:30 pm

Welcome to our Live coverage of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The seven-day Vedic rituals commenced on Tuesday with the host appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra conducting the atonement ceremony. Anil Mishra performing the rituals as the pradhan yajman of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

On Wednesday, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla toured the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple after the Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra. On Thursday, the rituals of Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas will be held. Meanwhile, for the next four days till the much-awaited consecration ceremony, several rituals like Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas, Sharkaradhivas, and Phaladhivas, will take place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the grand event on January 22 where thousands of people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians have been invited. The Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has also made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour the attendees and present them with gifts that include ‘Ram Raj’.

Meanwhile, the temple will be open to the general public from January 23 onwards.