Noida residents plan festivities on Ram temple consecration day

Ahead of the consecration and “pran pratishthan (life establishment)” ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, various residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in Noida have planned activities and events to commemorate the day. While some have organised “aarti (puja)” and Ramlila, others will light lamps within the society premises to mark the occasion, residents said. Saffron flags and Ram temple badges kept for sale at Harola market in Sector 5, Noida, on Wednesday. (Sunil GHish/HT Photo)

One of the largest programmes in the city is being organised by residents of Jaypee Wish Town in Sector 128 to 131, wherein residents will be lighting 111,111 lamps in the sports field area. Residents will be starting a procession around 9am, followed by live screening of the Ayodhya event at the sports field along with distribution of food.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“In the evening, we will have cultural programmes and performances by local as well as popular artistes and the entire dramatic presentation of Ramayana. We will also be screening a movie on the history of 500 years of struggle by our people for this temple,” said SK Maheshwari, resident of Jaypee Wish Town.

In Ghaziabad as well, various societies are organising similar events. At Parivahan Apartments in Sector 5, Vasundhara, residents will start the day with a procession and bhajan recitals by women of the society around 6am.

“We have a Sunderkand recitation and laghu Ramlila presentation by children in our society in the evening. We will also light 11,000 lamps for which we have procured lamps and three quintals of mustard oil,” said Balraj Singh, secretary of Parivahan Sahkari Awas Samiti Limited.

At the 25 societies that are part of the 7x sectors in Noida from Sectors 71 to 79, RWAs will be organising live telecast of the Ayodhya ceremony within their premises. While some of these societies will distribute food, others will distribute sweets.

Sachin Goyal, vice president, Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Association (NOFAA), said, “All 25 societies in the 7x sectors will hold a free food distribution and aarti on their temple premises. Those that can manage will also be lighting 1,100 lamps. We have asked all other affiliated societies under NOFAA to do the same and have also received confirmation from some of them.”